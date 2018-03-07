Franklin Co. Sheriff’s office responds to report of Highway Patrol trooper in trouble on I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a number of first responders are on the scene with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who needs assistance on I-270 and West Broad, in west Columbus.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a highway patrol trooper used a Taser to subdue a suspect on the freeway.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin reminded people to move over for emergency vehicles with their lights and sirens on.

HAPPENING NOW UPDATE: Suspect in custody and a taser was deployed by @OSHP Trooper. Heavy police activity in both directions on I-270 at W. Broad St. use caution. Our Units have cleared the scene.. pic.twitter.com/Y3DJAtLQne — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) March 7, 2018

