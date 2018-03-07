South Carolina Senate empowers state to use electric chair

By Published:
The electric chair at the Greensville Correction Center in Jarratt, Va. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File) (AP/AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has agreed to let authorities use the electric chair to execute condemned prisoners if the state lacks the drugs needed for lethal injections.

The Senate voted 26 to 12 Tuesday for the proposal, which now goes to the House.

Since 1995, it has been up to inmates to choose lethal injection or electrocution in the state, which held its last electrocution in 2008.

South Carolina’s execution drugs expired in 2013 and the state has been unable to get more from pharmaceutical companies, which are worried about legal challenges, protests and bad publicity.

South Carolina has not carried out an execution since 2011, and some prosecutors have not sought the death penalty because the state has no drugs for lethal injection.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s