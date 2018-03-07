Stormy Daniels Sues Trump, Claiming He Never Signed ‘Hush Agreement’

Stormy Daniels has sued President Trump in an effort to have a gag-order regarding their alleged affair lifted, according to reports.

The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed in the suit that Trump never signed the non-disclosure agreement that keeps her from speaking about their alleged year-long tryst.

The suit was released by Clifford’s attorney to the public after it was filed in Los Angeles Tuesday.

In the suit, Daniels says only she and Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, signed the agreement, and therefore it is not valid.

If Daniels were to win the suit, she would be able to speak about her alleged involvement with Trump.

“She believes it’s important that the public learn the truth about what happened,” her attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Wednesday on the Today show.

He said Daniels is willing to give up the $130,000 she received allegedly to remain quiet about her affair with Trump.

“I think she may have to, and she’s prepared to do that,” Avenatti said.

The money had been wired to Daniels’ lawyer in a trust 12 days before the 2016 election.

Cohen has said he paid Daniels with his own money. He also said he wasn’t reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the campaign.

In the suit, Daniels claims she began an affair with Trump in the summer of 2006, around the time First Lady Melania Trump gave birth her only child with the president, son Barron.

She said the affair continued into 2007.

Daniels said she wanted to speak out about the affair following the release of a recording in which Trump said he could “grab [women] by the p****” during an Access Hollywood segment.

“After discovering Ms. Clifford’s plans, Mr. Trump, with the assistance of his attorney, Mr. Cohen, aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the Presidential Election,” the suit said.

In the non-disclosure agreement, which is attached to the suit, Daniels is referred to as “Peggy Peterson” and Trump as “David Dennison.”

The final page includes a space for “DD” to sign, but it is blank.

Another, separate, letter identifies Daniels as “PP” and Trump as “DD.”

The White House and Trump have previously denied reports that he and Daniels had an affair in 2006.

RELATED STORIES



Donald Trump’s Personal Lawyer Admits He Paid Stormy Daniels, Saying it Was ‘Lawful’





Stormy Daniels Appears to Deny Her Denial Over Alleged Sex Scandal in Jimmy Kimmel Interview





Stormy Daniels Boosts Security at Her Home Amid Fears for Her Safety Over Alleged Trump Affair

