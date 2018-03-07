Suspect says ‘no remorse’ in Indiana deputy’s shooting death

LEBANON, IN (AP) — The man charged with killing a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy says he fired the shots because he didn’t want to be bit by the officer’s dog and that he had “no remorse” for his actions.

Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Baumgardt made the comments to reporters Wednesday as he was led into the Boone County courthouse for his initial hearing on murder charges for the death of Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Baumgardt asked the judge during the hearing whether he could request the death penalty. The judge told him that decision hasn’t been made by prosecutors. The judge entered a preliminary not-guilty plea for Baumgardt and told him that a public defender would be appointed to represent him.

Authorities say the 34-year-old Pickett was fatally shot Friday during a foot chase in Lebanon.