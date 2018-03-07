Teen injured in accidental shooting in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – One person was injured Wednesday morning in an accidental shooting in a Fayette County Speedway parking lot.

It happened around 11:48am at the Speedway at 11584 Allen Road NW.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, someone called 911 and said a person was shot inside of a vehicle. Deputies arrived and found the victim with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim, James E. Riley II, 18, of Washington Court House was was taken by helicopter to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the incident continues.