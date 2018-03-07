Video shows thieves walk out of Thurman Cafe with entire ATM

By Published: Updated:
(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for three people suspected of stealing an ATM from Thurman Café.

It happened February 9, 2018 at the Thurman Café on Thurman Avenue.

According to Columbus police, the thieves broke through the front door, ran inside, and walked out with the ATM. The entire incident took less than 30 seconds.

If caught, the thieves could face felony charges, since the machine is worth more than $1,000.

Anyone with info on this case or the suspects is asked to contact Det. Kevin Morris in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2177 or kmorris@columbuspolice.org.

