12-Year-Old With Muscular Dystrophy Shoots Pucks With Chicago Blackhawks

At just 12 years old, Mason Berg became the youngest player on the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team, all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mason, the pre-teen from Midlothian, Ill., has muscular dystrophy.

He is also a huge Blackhawks fan, and on Tuesday, he got the chance to skate with some of his hockey heroes.

“I liked it when I was playing with all the guys,” Mason told WBBM.

Bringing his wheelchair onto the ice, Mason got a chance to shoot some pucks with the team and even got into a “fight” with Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.

Toews was also on the receiving end of one of Mason’s practical jokes

“We set up a prank and we loosened the lid on the water bottle,” Mason said. “He lifted it up and the cap hit him and then all the water just came out.”

“It just doesn’t seem like there’s anything that can make him unhappy,” Toews said. “Kids like him put it all in perspective.”

The Blackhawks also invited Mason and his dad to their March 20 game against the Colorado Avalanche.

