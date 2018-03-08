2018 Barnes Bracketology – Mar. 8th update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We are three days away until Selection Sunday and just a week away until the official start of March Madness! For the first time since 2015, Ohio State will be a part of the Big Dance, but where will they be seeded?

For the past nine years, I have been a bracketologist of sorts, projecting which teams will make the tournament and where they will be seeded. Last year, I correctly guessed all 68 teams in the field and had most of them seeded within one seed line.

So with that in mind, and just days left in the regular season, here is my latest projection!

News and notes

1. Ohio State has no chance to move up from a 5 seed. If anything, they will fall to a 6 seed as other teams still playing have the chance to jump them with quality wins.

2. 3 of the 4 teams (Virginia, Villanova, Xavier) are locked in as a 1 seed. Duke, UNC, and Kansas are all in play for the final 1 seed.

3. The bubble is very fluid. Many of these teams have big games and big chances to move into the field. Some very important games still to be played.

LAST 4 IN: Providence, Alabama, Louisville, Kansas State

FIRST 4 OUT: Syracuse, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame

NEXT 4 OUT: Washington, Utah, Penn State, Boise State

I will try and have another updated bracket for you tomorrow after Thursday’s games!