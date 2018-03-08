Amazon Alexa is laughing at users and it’s creeping them out

KRON Staff Published:
This March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SEATTLE, WA (KRON) — Don’t worry, echo owners–Amazon says Alexa has not become self-aware.

According to CNN, some Alexa users have reported that their devices have been randomly laughing over the last day.

The unprompted laughter consists of three short “ha” sounds in a female voice that does not resemble Alexa’s normal voice.

One Twitter user even reported an Amazon Echo that began listing the names of local funeral homes and cemeteries without prompting.

Amazon says it is aware of the issue and working to fix it.

The company did not say what is causing the problem or how many users are experiencing it.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s