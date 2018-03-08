Army: No more smooching soldiers on St. Patrick’s in Savannah

By Published: Updated:
FILE-In this Friday, March 17, 2006 file photo, U.S. Army Col. Ronald Tuggle is kissed while marching with his unit of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division in Savannah, Ga., during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. The Army wants to halt a favorite St. Patrick's Day shenanigan in Savannah that for decades has left marching soldiers with lipstick-smeared cheeks. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)

SAVANNAH, GA (AP) — The Army wants to halt a favorite St. Patrick’s Day shenanigan in Savannah that for decades has left marching soldiers with cheeks smeared in bright red lipstick.

Roughly 200 soldiers from nearby Fort Stewart plan to take part in the March 17 parade, which organizers say could draw 500,000 or more revelers to Georgia’s oldest city. Savannah’s Irish immigrants and their descendants have marched on St. Patrick’s Day since 1824. The sprawling celebration is now one of the South’s largest street parties after Mardi Gras.

As the parade winds around Savannah’s oak-shaded squares, women in the crowd traditionally slather on red lipstick as they wait for the uniformed troops to approach in formation among kilt-wearing pipe bands and floats pulled by shamrock-decorated pickup trucks. Then they dart into the street to plant messy kisses on the soldiers’ faces.

FILE – In a Friday, March 17, 2017 file photo, a woman kisses a member of the U.S. Coast Guard during Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah, Ga. The Army wants to halt the favorite St. Patrick’s Day shenanigan in Savannah that for decades has left marching soldiers with lipstick-smeared cheeks. Roughly 200 soldiers from nearby Fort Stewart are expected to march in the coastal Georgia city’s sprawling St. Patrick’s Day parade March 17, 2018. Traditionally, women wearing bright lipstick dart from the crowd to plant kisses on the faces of passing troops. A Fort Stewart spokesman and the parade’s chief organizer said Thursday the Army wants the soldier smooching stopped. (Josh Galemore/Savannah Morning News via AP, File)

But Fort Stewart commanders and organizers of the Savannah parade want the soldier smooching to stop. Parade adjutants posted along the route are being asked to help turn back any would-be kissing bandits.

“They need to look like soldiers when they march, they need to look professional,” Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said Thursday. “It’s hard to look professional as a soldier with red lipstick on your cheeks. Red lipstick is not part of the uniform.”

Kissing the troops, Irish or not, has been a St. Patrick’s Day pastime in Savannah for at least 40 years.

Brian Counihan, chairman of the Savannah parade’s organizing committee, said he recalled seeing it when he marched in the parade in the 1970s as a teenage cadet from Benedictine Military School.

“It was sporadic, a few of your girlfriends and your moms would run out,” Counihan said. “In the last six or eight years, it’s come to a point where the military’s almost halted. … It’s a fun thing, but it’s gotten out of hand.”

Counihan, a deputy commander for the local sheriff’s department, said having random spectators dash up to the moving parade raises safety and security concerns. Organizers also want to avoid any appearance of sexual misconduct at a time when the #MeToo movement has heightened awareness.

“People can take it the wrong way,” Counihan said. “Somebody could run up and grab an individual and it could be considered sexual harassment if it’s done improperly.”

It’s not unusual for organizers to make tweaks to the parade to promote safety. Throwing beads and candy from floats was banned long ago in Savannah. Police a few years ago added barricades along parts of the route to keep spectators out of the streets.

The Army and the parade committee aren’t seeking penalties for any parade watchers who slip through and land an illicit kiss.

“We can’t control other people’s behavior,” Larson said. “We’re simply asking them to police themselves and do right by our soldiers.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s