As Stormy Daniels Prepares to Tell Her Story, Jim Moret Recalls His Interview With Adult Film Star

Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit against President Trump, claiming the non-disclosure agreement that paid her $130,000 in hush money should be null and void and leave her free to discuss their alleged relationship.

The suit was released by Clifford’s attorney to the public after it was filed in Los Angeles Tuesday.

In the suit, Daniels says only she and Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, signed the agreement, and therefore it is not valid.

Daniels claims in the suit that she began an affair with Trump in the summer of 2006, around the same time first lady Melania Trump gave birth her only child with the president, son Barron.

She said the affair continued into 2007.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says Daniels wants to be free to tell her story.

“My client wants an opportunity to tell her story, to tell the truth about what happened and what didn’t happen,” he told CNN Wednesday.

The non-disclosure agreement reportedly says that if Daniels revealed any details about her alleged relationship with the president, she would have to pay $1 million for each breach.

Last month, the adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, spoke to Inside Edition’s Jim Moret in her first television interview since news of the alleged scandal broke.

At the time, she said she was “definitely surprised with the size of the story,” adding she was “also very surprised at how much stuff is just completely made up about me.”

In an unaired portion of the interview, she revealed how she’s been coping with the scandal, saying, “I think I just have to focus on taking it one day at a time.”

The 38-year-old says her greatest concern was her family.

The married mom of a 7-year-old daughter seemed to be milking the scandal. She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and launched a national tour of strip clubs.

But she told Inside Edition that the attention has been a double-edged sword and she has lost work as well.

“I think a lot of people are afraid of being accused of things,” she said. “Guilty by association.”

She said that she felt that being involved in a scandal with the president was going to hurt her in the long run.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, she wanted this. She asked for this.’ I’ve been out of the spotlight for a while now, I’ve really moved to behind the camera, focusing on directing and I have moved out of California, focusing on my hobbies and my family and I was very incognito and then I wake up one morning and there’s, you know, news trucks and reporters outside of my house,” she said.

Daniels sat in silence when she asked whether the scandal could bring down the president. Trump is reportedly furious at how White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders handled questions about the $130,000 payment.

On Wednesday, Sanders told reporters that the arbitration was won “in the President’s favor,” leading her statement to be taken as an admission that a nondisclosure agreement exists and involves Trump.

“POTUS is very unhappy,” a source close to the White House told CNN. “Sarah gave the Stormy Daniels storyline steroids yesterday.”

The episode didn’t come up Thursday when Trump invited reporters into the White House as he signed tough new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

