Brian Golsby describes murder of Reagan Tokes in video played for jury

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jurors in the murder trial of Brian Golsby watched a chilling videotaped interview of Golsby Thursday, during which he described for detectives the murder of Reagan Tokes.

During the course of the six hour interview with Grove City detectives, Golsby’s story changed several times.

Confronted with surveillance photos from ATMs and gas stations, he admitted to taking control of Reagan Tokes and her car against her will and forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM.

Prosecutors say Tokes was kidnapped after she got off work at a restaurant in the Short North. They say over a period of more than two hours, Golsby forced her to withdraw money, then raped and killed her.

In the videotaped interview, Golsby initially told detectives that he and Tokes drove to Scioto Grove Metro Park where he forced her out of the car, naked.

“I said don’t move,” Golsby told detectives. “She didn’t move at all.”

On the witness stand, Det. Richard Forney testified that Golsby told them he drove away after ordering Tokes to stand there for 30 minutes. Golsby told detectives that Tokes said to him, ‘All I want to do is live.’

Golsby insisted he did not kill her.

Forney says detectives eventually introduced the idea to Golsby that there may have been another person involved. Forney said it’s an investigative tactic to get a suspect talking by giving them a way o deflect or project blame on someone else.

In time, Golsby’s story starts to change. He admits having a gun given to him by an accomplice whom he refers to as T.J.

He eventually provides a new version of events describing it as if he was a witness to the murder being committed by “T.J.”

“She walks,” Golsby said. “He tells her to stop. He gets behind her. At first, I heard a ‘click, click.’ Nothing happened and I thought maybe the gun he gave me was fake. Then, POW! She falls. She’s laying on the ground and he bends down and shoots her again. POW.”

Golsby is charged with aggravated murder and, if convicted, could face the death penalty.

The trial will resume on Monday.