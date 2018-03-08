Columbus chiropractor accused of sexual misconduct with patients

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus chiropractor is facing sexual imposition charges after two women claimed he touched them inappropriately.

According to court documents, a woman said she was at an appointment with Dr. David D. Smith on April 19, 2017.

The woman said Smith positioned himself behind her, then placed her arm behind her back and began massaging her shoulder. While doing so, she said he pressed his body against her back, causing her had to rub his genitals.

She says Smith then touched and massaged her breasts with his hand. She filed a complaint in August of 2017 with the pharmacy board.

Another woman reported a similar incident to police last year.

According to documents from the Ohio State Chiropractic Board, Smith’s license was placed on probation for two years. Smith admitted to the board that he failed to explain the necessity of performing a procedure that involved contact with the female breast. He also admitted to not having a third party present during the procedure.

Smith has no prior formal disciplinary action with the board. He was issued warning letters in 2007 and 2015 for sexual misconduct.