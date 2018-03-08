Delaware, Pataskala, Granville join shared library system

Published:
(Delaware District Library)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three library systems have completed the process of joining the Central Library Consortium.

Delaware, Pataskala and Granville library cards can now be used in most libraries across Central Ohio, and vice versa. Those libraries now have direct access to more than 3.8 million items.

Libraries in the consortium include Alexandria, Bexley, Columbus, Fairfield County, Grandview Heights, London, Marysville, Pickaway County, Pickerington, Plain City, Southwest Public, Upper Arlington, Wagnalls Memorial and Worthington.

“We are delighted to offer the people of our district the opportunity to use the rich resources available from so many excellent central Ohio public libraries, and to share our resources with other users as well. For years, we have promised to provide people the world’s information; this partnership helps us deliver on that promise,” said George Needham, Director of the Delaware County District Library.

The libraries just completed a systems transition that includes a responsive mobile-friendly catalog for use with smartphones and tablets, text message notifications, and electronic purchasing and receiving capabilities that provide faster access to new material.

The CLC was formed 29 years ago and allows the libraries to share resources while remaining independent.

