Dog Returned to Shelter for Being ‘Too Nice’ Quickly Finds New Forever Home

Helena the wonder dog was not an orphan for very long.

The 4-year-old pup was returned to a shelter in Atlanta for being “too nice.” Her previous owner wanted an aggressive watchdog and Helena is not that at all.

An intruder would stand a better chance of being smothered with licks and love from Helena than being bitten and attacked.

The man who gave her back to the shelter also suggested a woman might be a better parent “because they are more into that petting stuff,” recounted LifeLine Animal Project staffer Karen Hirsch.

She came back on Monday. By Wednesday, she had new parents.

Shelter staff was so taken with her loving self that they nicknamed her “Velcro dog,” because she is always at their side. “She was super loving, loved to be cuddled and liked to give kisses,” Hirsch said. “She is this way with everyone!”

