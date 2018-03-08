Florida sheriff seeks tips about 11-week-old puppy shot, killed in owner’s backyard

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL (WFLA) – A Zephyrhills family wants to find the person who shot and killed their puppy.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the home on Laird Avenue for an animal complaint.

Zachary Ray said he returned home from work to find the 11-week-old puppy named Panda dead in the backyard.

He noticed it was not moving and was bloody.

Investigators explained the wound was consistent with the dog being shot point blank.

Ray said he had not seen anyone with a BB or pellet gun in the area. The deputy spoke with neighbors who said they had not seen or heard anything suspicious.

The family’s oldest dog recently had a litter and the family kept two, including Panda.

“It kind of makes you wonder what they’ll do next if they can kill a little innocent puppy,” said Ray’s wife, Gina Moore.

Moore thinks the person got away quickly using a hidden back road behind the family’s home.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives urge anyone with information to call them.