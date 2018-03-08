Jon Favreau to write, produce new ‘Star Wars’ series

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, Jon Favreau arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles. Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action “Star Wars” series for the Walt Disney Co.’s planned streaming platform. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced Thursday that Favreau will oversee the new spinoff series. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — That galaxy far, far away keeps expanding. In the latest in a flurry of “Star Wars” spinoffs, the Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action “Star Wars” series for the company’s planned streaming platform.

Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signaled that “Star Wars” will be a major component. The not-yet-named service is planned to launch in late 2019.

“Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe,” said Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president, in a statement. “This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two “Iron Man” films for Marvel and 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” He also helped produce several “Avengers” movies. He’s currently prepping a “Lion King” remake to be released in 2019.

He has some “Star Wars” experience, too, having provided a voice for “The Clone Wars” animated series. Favreau also has a role in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Favreau.

Disney has previously announced that “The Last Jedi” writer-director Rian Johnson is developing a new “Star Wars” film trilogy, and that “Game of Thrones” creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will write and produce a separate series of “Star Wars” films.

No details or release date were announced for Favreau’s series.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s