Jones scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets over Avalanche 5-4

By Published:
Columbus Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek, of Austria, celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Seth Jones scored 59 seconds into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday night in a matchup of teams fighting to stay in the playoff mix.

After Colorado tied the game with two third-period goals, Jones got a pass from Pierre Luc-Dubois in front of the Avalanche’s goal and swept it past Semyon Varlamov for the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Columbus secured its hold on the second Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot, one point behind New Jersey.

Jones added two assists, Thomas Vanek scored twice and Zach Werenski also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won three straight for the first time since November.

Joonas Korpisalo had 23 saves to get his second win in three days playing in place of starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who is sick.

Colorado got third-period goals from Gabriel Landeskog and Carl Soderberg to force overtime. Soderberg had two in the game, and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Avs.

Varlamov had 39 saves for Colorado, which lost its third straight.

The Blue Jackets had to rally after the Avalanche scored a pair of goals in 12 seconds in the opening period. Columbus went up 4-2 on the strength of four unanswered goals in the second period.

Landeskog got his 22nd goal on a power play at 13:26 in the third, and Soderberg tied it again three minutes later to force OT.

NOTES: Werenski has three goals and three assists in the last five games. … Colorado F Sven Andrighetto returned after missing 28 games due to injury. … Barrie has three goals and four assists in the last five games. … D Mark Alt, D Colin Wilson and F Nail Yakupov were scratched by Colorado. … Scratches for Columbus included defensemen Taylor Chorney and Scott Harrington, and forwards Markus Hannikainen and Lukas Sedlak.

NEXT UP

Colorado: Plays at Arizona on Friday.

Columbus: Hosts Detroit on Friday.

