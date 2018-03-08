KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — One day after Kirkersville’s police chief and two fellow officers suddenly resigned, many people in the small village are wondering what will come of the department.

“He was a good guy,” said Kathy Rogers about former Chief Jeff Finley. “He was building an awesome police department and it’s really upsetting that he left.”

Finley was sworn in as chief in October, five months after Chief Eric DiSario was shot and killed in the line of duty.

He attributed his resignation to a hostile work environment created by Kirkersville Mayor Terry Ashcraft.

With Finley’s resignation, the village is left with one volunteer officer.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will continue to travel through the area several times a day, as they have done since DiSario’s death last year.

Chief Deputy Chad Dennis also said deputies will respond to all emergency calls.

Meanwhile, home and business owners want answers from community leaders.

“I don’t care what he [Mayor Ashcraft] says,” said Deana Scott, a business owner. “It’s what he does that makes a difference.”

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Ashcraft said a new chief would be hired.

NBC4 tried to repeatedly contact the mayor for comment, however all efforts went unanswered.