Leader of cocaine trafficking organization sentenced to more than 10 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man will spend more than 10 years in prison for leading a drug trafficking organization in Central Ohio responsible for distributing more than 20 kilograms of cocaine.

Totten and four other people were charged in January 2014.

According to court documents, Totten used a home in Columbus and his home in Canal Winchester to store narcotics and to conduct cocaine transactions. During a search warrant conducted at Totten’s home when agents arrested him on December 6, 2013, investigators found 10 plastic wrapped packages, each containing two kilograms of cocaine powder, concealed in the basement. Agents also seized additional cocaine and kilogram-sized wrappers with residue.

Totten pleaded guilty on September 5, 2014 to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and one count of money laundering.

Totten was sentenced Thursday to 125 months in prison.

Totten also agreed to forfeit the proceeds of the drug activity, which include nearly $95,000 in cash, jewelry and three real properties.