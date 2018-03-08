Man arrested for attacking local artist at Short North bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police confirm they have arrested a man accused of attacking a local artist at a Short North bar.

Brendan Baldwin was arrested Thursday for an attack on Kevin Malcolm Jones at Mike’s Grill last Thursday, March 1.

According to police, Jones, also known as Malcom J., was violently assaulted at the bar after attempting to stop Baldwin, who was harassing a female bartender.

