McDonald’s Turns Iconic Arches Upside Down to form a ‘W’ for International Women’s Day

As the world marks International Women’s Day, even corporations are getting in the spirit.

A McDonald’s in Lynwood, Calif., flipped their iconic golden arches to form a “W” in honor of the women of the world.

At 100 of their 14,000 restaurants around the country, uniforms, packaging, and their social media handles have made the temporary turn.

“For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches,” said McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis.

In the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the day by visiting youngsters who have expressed an interest in math and science in Birmingham, England.

During their visit, one 10-year-old girl who wants to be an actress, beamed as the prince introduced her to his fiancée.

Actress Reese Witherspoon got personal when she spoke out at the U.N. about her experiences with sexual harassment.

“When I was 16 years old I was assaulted by a director on a movie. One of the things I understood was that a condition of my employment, and the opportunities that I had, was silence,” she said.

She added that “time’s up” for harassment against women.

“We are no longer going to be harassed,” she declared. “We are no longer going to be discriminated against or paid less money.”

