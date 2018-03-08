Missing 12-year-old last seen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in north Columbus.

Issa Sy was last seen in the area of Busch Blvd. and State Route 161 Thursday. Police say he had an altercation at home and left.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a light blue jacket and a black & white backpack.

He is described as a black male standing 4’10” and weighing 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If found please call the Columbus Police Department 614-645-4624