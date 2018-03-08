Penguin Duo Cozy Up for Antarctic Selfies After Camera Is Left on the Ice

Emperor penguins are the largest of the 18 penguins species and the same one whose life cycle was documented in the 2005 film March of the Penguins.

Emperor penguins can live more than 40 years, but most do not live that long in the wild.

The mega-penguins have a number of adaptations that allow them to live in some of the harshest conditions on Earth, including insulation in the form of several layers of scale-like feathers, proportionately small bills and feet to conserve heat and dense body fat, among others.

RELATED STORIES



Baby Penguin Seen Splashing Around Before Its Waterproof Plumage Grows In





Penguin Couple Celebrates ‘Hatchday’ by Cuddling During Romantic Date





Penguins and Seals Hit the Scales Just in Time to Set New Year’s Resolutions

