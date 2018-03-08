Police: Man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Connecticut.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.

Parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found a car that had been reported stolen.

Police kept an eye on the car, and they arrested Rivera when he got inside and tried to drive away.

Rivera has been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

