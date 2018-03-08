Pres. Trump teases South Korea will make ‘major statement’ Thursday night about North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says South Korea will be making a “major statement” about North Korea at 7 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

Trump teased the announcement in his first visit to the White House press briefing room. It comes after hours of consultations at the White House between U.S. and South Korean officials over recent inter-Korean talks.

That dialogue in North Korea concluded with an invitation to the U.S. to reopen direct talks with Pyongyang, saying it would suspend its nuclear tests during such talks. Trump has expressed openness to the invitation, saying, “We’ll see.”