Republic Steel planning to reopen Ohio plant after Pres. Trump announced tariffs

CLEVELAND, OH (AP/WCMH) — Republic Steel has announced plans to restart its facility in Lorain, Ohio.

The company announced that it is positioned to restart its Lorain facility, including its idled electric arc furnace, casters and rolling mills, on short notice as a response to the recently announced steel tariff.

The company said in a statement:

Republic is prepared to respond quickly to an anticipated uptick in demand across the nation. Republic currently has open capacity at its Canton melt shop and would restart Lorain which would provide more than a million tons of new production capacity to support the SBQ bar & coil and seamless tube round markets. This could result in Republicbringing back 1,000+ jobs to its Lorain, OH facility. Republic anticipates that it would take a few months to hire and train employees and restart its idled equipment. “Republic is more than prepared to support market demand that has been previously supplied by imports” says Jaime Vigil, President & CEO. He continues “we maintained our Lorain facility while it’s been idled waiting for the opportunity to restart and it appears that time is finally here.”

U.S. Steel Corp. says it will restart one of two blast furnaces along with steel-making facilities in Illinois after President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on steel imports.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel said Wednesday that it anticipates calling about 500 Granite City Works employees back to work in March. The company says the change comes due to anticipated demand for more U.S. steel in response to Trump’s tariff announcement last week.

About 2,000 workers were laid off when U.S. Steel idled the St. Louis-area plant in late 2015.

U.S. Steel president and CEO David Burritt says Trump’s action “recognizes the significant threat steel imports pose to our national and economic security.”

Trump has said the tariffs are needed to preserve American industries and protect national security.