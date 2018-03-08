Rescue Dogs Relax in Old Arm Chairs Donated to Local Animal Shelter

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published:

One man’s trash is another dog’s treasure.

That seems to be the motto for this Illinois shelter that began furnishing their kennels with donated armchairs.

Although the chairs with worn down leather might not be a good fit with the rest of the shelter’s concrete décor, the rescue dogs don’t seem to mind.

“Our purpose is to keep the shelter pups off the cold floor,” animal control officer Tanner Smith of the Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg told InsideEdition.com.

Smith explained animal shelters are an extremely stressful place for dogs, and the donated chairs are meant to help them feel more comfortable in a foreign environment.

“It has made the shelter pups feel more at home,” he explained. “We have noticed a huge drop in stress here as well as quieter kennels.”

Smith explained each donated chair is disinfected before they are placed inside the dogs’ kennels.

Their shelter currently houses nearly 80 pups – some of which can be adopted and others that are being temporarily housed at their kennel.

To find out more about how you can donate to the Knox County Humane Society, visit their Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES


Shelter Makes Tinder Profile for 3-Year-Old Dog Struggling to Get Adopted


Heartbroken Parrot in Shelter Gets Joy From Swinging on Woman’s Ponytail


Turkeys Are Served Their Own Meal as Guests of Honor at This Shelter’s Thanksgiving Feast

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s