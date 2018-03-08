Secret Service employee arrested on child porn charges

DENTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland State Police news release says a Secret Service employee has been arrested on child porn related charges.

Maryland resident 52-year-old Jeffrey Litteral was arrested Wednesday. A statement by the U.S. Secret Service says Litteral’s security clearance has been suspended and he’s been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into Litteral started in 2017 when the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn being uploaded online. A search warrant was served at his home Wednesday night and electronic equipment was confiscated to be examined.

Litteral is being held without bond. Additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

