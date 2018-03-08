Spring breakers beware: Some Texas beaches report high fecal bacteria levels

By Published:

(WCMH) – As spring break season kicks off for many colleges, a handful of beaches in popular Texas destinations are registering high levels of fecal bacteria.

Texas Beach Watch is a program funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Texas General Land Office (GLO).

During the month of March, weekly water samples are collected at recreational beaches and tested for Enterococcus bacteria. When water exceeds acceptable standards, warnings are issued and signs are posted on the beach.

My San Antonio reported fecal bacteria can cause upset stomach, diarrhea, ear infections and rashes. More serious effects are also possible.

The bacteria can come from sewage treatment plants, septic tanks, stormwater runoff, boating waste, humans and animals. Elevated bacteria levels are also associated with rainstorms. Water contact should be avoided for 48 hours following periods of heavy, prolonged rainfall, according to Texas Beach Watch.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s