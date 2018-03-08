Student on field trip trapped in San Antonio cave

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — An 18-year-old on a guided school field trip is trapped 350 feet inside a cave on the north side of San Antonio.

Local NBC affiliate WOAI reports the girl got stuck in the “Hole in the Wall” cave in the 100 block of Camellia Way, not far from the interchange of US 281 and Loop 410.

The Lee High School student has been trapped in the cave for at least an hour and is conscious, WOAI reports. She is expected to be rescued before it gets dark.

Helicopter video of the scene shows a large number of first responders and emergency vehicles surrounding the cave.

