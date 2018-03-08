Teenager indicted for threatening to shoot up Beechcroft High School; prosecutor recommends no bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Beechcroft High School student has been formally charged with threatening to kill people in the school.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Deandre Fleming threatened to shoot up the school and to kill the assistant vice principal, as well as the school safety and security officer.

Fleming faces one count of inducing panic (F2), one count of making a terroristic threat (F3) and two counts of aggravated menacing. O’Brien recommends he be held in jail without bond and says he is a danger to the community. Fleming had previously been charged with inducing panic after “calling in six bomb threats to Woodward Park Middle School on five different dates in 2014.”