Teri Hatcher Homeless? ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Seen ‘Dressed Down’ Outside Van

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Teri Hatcher is fighting back at published tabloid reports that she is broke and homeless, calling them “absurd.” 

The former Desperate Housewives star was photographed dressed down and sitting in a lawn chair outside her van. 

The 53-year-old actress says photos that show her by her van are for her new YouTube series Van Therapy, where she interacts with everyday people who are out and about in Los Angeles.

She has been active on Instagram promoting the series. 

Sums up a long and wonderful session of #vantherapy

A post shared by Teri Hatcher (@officialterihatcher) on

Her rep also tells Inside Edition “she has multiple homes” and is doing fine.

RELATED STORIES


Man Accused of Stealing Frances McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar Charged With Grand Theft


Meghan Markle’s Fashion Appears to Channel Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy


‘Underworld’ Actress Kate Beckinsale Recalls Creepy Harvey Weinstein Encounter When She Was Just 17

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s