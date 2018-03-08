Teri Hatcher Homeless? ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Seen ‘Dressed Down’ Outside Van

Teri Hatcher is fighting back at published tabloid reports that she is broke and homeless, calling them “absurd.”

The former Desperate Housewives star was photographed dressed down and sitting in a lawn chair outside her van.

The 53-year-old actress says photos that show her by her van are for her new YouTube series Van Therapy, where she interacts with everyday people who are out and about in Los Angeles.

She has been active on Instagram promoting the series.

Her rep also tells Inside Edition “she has multiple homes” and is doing fine.

