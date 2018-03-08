Teri Hatcher Homeless? ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Seen ‘Dressed Down’ Outside Van

Teri Hatcher is fighting back at published tabloid reports that she is broke and homeless, calling them “absurd.”
The former Desperate Housewives star was photographed dressed down and sitting in a lawn chair outside her van.
The 53-year-old actress says photos that show her by her van are for her new YouTube series Van Therapy, where she interacts with everyday people who are out and about in Los Angeles.
She has been active on Instagram promoting the series.
Age gaps in relationships can be tough. In this episode of #VanTherapy I am going to discuss this very subject. This situation has left me torn, and I’m curious what your thoughts are on this matter. Check out the episode in my bio and let me know your thoughts. #hatchingchange #relationships #lovewins
Discussing how we handle internal conflicts with ourselves can be a challenge… How do you deal with it? [link in bio] #vantherapy #hatchingchange
Sums up a long and wonderful session of #vantherapy
Sometimes it’s as simple as walking through the door to reach your greatest achievements. [link in bio] #vantherapy #hatchingchange #motivation
It’s never too late to reinvent yourself… [link in bio] #hatchingchange #vantherapy #live #love #learn
Her rep also tells Inside Edition “she has multiple homes” and is doing fine.
