Unearthed Footage Shows ‘Bachelor’ Winner Lauren Burnham’s Engagement Prior to Show

New details about Bachelor winner Lauren Burnham’s past have surfaced, including the fact that she had been engaged prior to joining the show.

In unearthed video from 2016, she was proposed to by her then-boyfriend, professional hockey player Chris Crane.

The clip shows Burnham holding her dog as he gets down on bended knee in front of family and friends to pop the question. Beaming, she says yes.

But it didn’t last, as they broke up nine months before she appeared on The Bachelor.

She and her current fiancé, The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk, were spotted in New York City braving a nor’easter as they made their way to dinner Wednesday night.

But it’s not the only storm these two are weathering.

Anti-Arie billboards are popping up across the country with messages about how he is not liked by some viewers of the show.

One sign read: “Arie… Not Okay, Just Leave.”

Another digital billboard was put up in New York’s Times Square, which is easily the priciest location for an outdoor ad campaign, leading many to question who put up the slogans.

Outfront Media, the company that owns the billboards, tells Inside Edition the ads were paid for by “fans of the show” but wouldn’t get into specifics.

The sign in Times Square was in support for Becca Kufrin, who he had proposed to before dumping in favor of Burnham, the runner-up.

“Strong, Beautiful Woman Seeks Man With Backbone,” the sign read.

In the wake of the billboards, several ex-girlfriends are calling him out for being a “cheat,” and claiming he would regularly flirt with other girls on social media.

Burnham dismissed the comments to Inside Edition, saying her fiancé has been “extremely honest with me.”

As the choice of The Bachelor’s pick polarizes viewers, one journalist is publishing sensational stories about what goes on behind the scenes of the popular show.

The Los Angeles Times‘ Amy Kaufman is the author of the new book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, and is spilling the secrets of the reality TV competition.

“They would track the menstrual cycles of the women in the house because they’d sync up and they would know this is a good time to interview someone because they’re more emotional right now or they’re PMS-ing and can get the most juicy soundbites,” she claimed to Inside Edition.

She says the nonstop flow of alcohol only adds to the drama.

“People know there’s a lot of drinking on the show, mostly out of boredom because there’s no outside stimulation and there’s an open bar,” she said. “Sometimes the producer will say, ‘Hey, do you wanna shot? I’ll take one with you.'”

To appear on the snow, the contestants must sign ironclad contracts.

“People are signing away so many of their rights. They are saying, ‘I’m willing to be embarrassed, I’m willing to be misrepresented, I will have no privacy, if you film me naked you own that footage,'” the author claims.

