Vigil held for Bloom-Carroll student killed in crash

CARROLL, OH (WCMH) — The candlelight vigil for Leah Jackson started with laughter but turned somber as everyone remembered the life of a 15-year-old cheerleader lost so soon.

Her family said this vigil helps them heal

“I have never seen such an outpouring of support,” said her father Mike Jackson.

There was a group of more than 100 students, faculty, friends, and family members at a candlelight vigil.

Mike said the family tries to remember the good times Leah brought them, but since he lost his 15-year-old daughter in that car accident it’s been difficult for them.

“We have our good days and bad days,” said Mike. “You wake up every morning, if you have kids everybody knows what I’m talking about, you have that routine, and when we wake up and that routine is disrupted it’s pretty hard.”

This vigil was all about sharing the good moments Leah brought to her family, friends, and cheerleaders.

“She was just such a fun person to talk to and laugh with,” said cheerleader Riley Sargent.

“We sat together on the bus and every time I looked up she’d be making a different funny face at me, and just made me laugh, and I’m definitely going to miss that,” said cheerleader Laura Sabo.

As they ended the vigil releasing balloons into the sky in honor of Leah, her father walks away with a message for everyone to remember.

“Just cherish every moment.”

Mike added that this turnout at the vigil made him proud of the impact his daughter made on her community.