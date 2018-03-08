Washington Mom Yanks Would-Be Carjacker Out of Truck Where Her 2-Year-Old Lies Sleeping

A mother in Washington fought off a carjacker Thursday who tried to steal her truck with her 2-year-old asleep inside, police said.

The woman had stopped to check on a property and left her sleeping son in the vehicle as she walked nearby, according to authorities. As she stood at the back of her truck, a man jumped in the driver’s side and tried to drive off, surveillance video showed. 

The mother is seen running to the door and flinging it open, as she jumps on the running board. Police said she hooked her arm through the steering wheel and grabbed the man with her other hand. 

He punched her in the face and slapped her, according to the Bremerton Police Department, which released the surveillance footage on its Facebook page.

The suspect ran and was chased by police as tried to escape by jumping a fence, clambering into the back of pickup truck, and then bursting into a home where the occupants ordered him out, authorities said.

He ultimately slipped and fell, and police arrested him. He was identified in court documents as Da’Shawn Eugene Jackson, according to KOMO-TV. He was charged with robbery, kidnapping, burglary and felony harassment. He was being held at the Kitsap County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. 

