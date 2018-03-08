Women’s College Basketball Teammates Band Together to Push Bus After It Gets Stuck in Snow

A women’s college basketball team did what they do best when faced with a sticky situation in this week’s snowstorm: They worked together!

The women of the Northeastern University basketball team were practicing in Philadelphia when a nor’easter tore through the area, stranding their bus.

The Huskies were in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. And, as seen in video posted to Twitter, they had no intention of missing the game.

“When you’re trying to make it to the #CAAChamps, but your bus gets stuck in the snow. 🚌 ❄️ #GoNU #HowlinHuskies,” the team’s Twitter, along with video of them working together to get the bus moving, posted on Wednesday.

Within a few minutes, the team was back on the bus and safely on their way back to their hotel.

“We’re all well, rested, and in great spirits! A testament to how phenomenal the character of our student-athletes is!” the team posted on Twitter.

Philadelphia International Airport recorded about six inches of snow as Winter Storm Quinn buried much of the northeastern U.S.

Fourth seeded Northeastern was slated to play Delaware on Thursday afternoon.

