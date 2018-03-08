‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Drops by Inside Edition for International Women’s Day

Television’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, celebrated International Woman’s Day at Inside Edition, taking the moment to look back on the impact she’s had on young girls through the generations.

“If I have made a mark in any way shape or form, that is a giant thing,” she said.

To mark the day to celebrate the women of the world, Carter posted a special message on Instagram reminding all the ladies of the planet, “You’re smart, powerful and bad ass.”

Carter portrayed the iconic DC character from 1975-1979.

She was on the red carpet last summer for the premiere of the latest Wonder Woman film, which starred Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the character.

The pair posed for photos on the red carpet during the Hollywood premiere of the film in May.

Carter has a new show, Epic Warrior Women, premiering march 19th on The Smithsonian Channel.

“To me, it was fascinating. I thought I knew an awful lot about history and about women that I had no idea — of course women are amazing but we are more amazing than I realized we were,” she said

