Armed Man Takes Hostages at California Veterans Home: Report

A gunman has reportedly taken hostages at a California veterans’ home.

The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of shots fired at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville Friday morning, NBC News reported.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect and the veterans’ home, one of the largest in the country, is on lockdown as authorities work to contain the situation.

“Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority,” the California Department of Veterans Affairs said on Facebook. “We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement. Further official information will be provided by law enforcement when it is confirmed.”

A man dressed in black, wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon was inside the building, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Three people were initially reported to have been taken hostage, but by 11:40 a.m. local time, the number was reported as two, the paper reported.

The suspect is believed to be a member of the Pathway Home program for military veterans with emotional trauma, the Register reported.

He was discharged from the treatment program two weeks ago, and was holed up in Pathway’s Madison Building on Friday, according to reports.

About 1,000 veterans live on the expansive grounds of the Napa Valley property, including those who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the home’s website.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had responded to the scene, saying in a statement: “Police activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville. Please avoid this area until further notice.”

A California Highway Patrol SWAT team was also en route to the scene, officials said.

Multiple shots had been fired at police, but there were no reports of any casualties, according to the Register.

This is a developing story. Click here for updates.

