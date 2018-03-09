Barnes Bracketology – Mar. 9th update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After a full day of basketball yesterday, just some minor changes to my projected bracket.

The largest one is that Middle Tennessee lost in their conference tournament. That means they will no longer get the Conference USA’s automatic bid. Instead, I have them getting an at-large spot, which means the bubble is burst for another team. In this case, that is Louisville.

The top 9 seeds remain unchanged on the bracket. There was a little movement among the 10-12 seeds, including some changes in who would be playing in the First Four.

As for Ohio State, the biggest challengers to knocking them down from a 5 seed are down to Arkansas, Rhode Island and Nevada. The other teams that I thought were nipping at their heels (TCU, Texas A&M, Miami (FL), Missouri) all lost yesterday.

I’ll have another update tomorrow!

