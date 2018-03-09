Cat credited with saving owners’ lives when fire breaks out

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Fire officials in Pennsylvania are crediting a cat with saving the lives of its owners, who were sound asleep when a fire broke out in their home.

The blaze at 1am Friday apparently started in the attic of the home in McKeesport, about 12 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Perciavalle tells WTAE-TV there were no smoke alarms in the house, but the cat made sure to wake up the couple.

He says “fortunately the cat was on top of his game” and it potentially saved their lives.

The interior of the home was destroyed, and the Red Cross helped the family find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

