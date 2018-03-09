Cedar Point looking to hire 5,000 people for summer season

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Cedar Point says it is looking to fill 5,000 positions for the summer season, with many of the jobs coming with increased wages.

According to a release from the amusement park, Cedar Point is looking for 5,000 people to join its team when the summer season starts May 5.

The new positions and internships will come with an increase wage ranging from $9.25 to $12.50 an hour in various departments including: ride operations, food & beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office & clerical, parking, security and more.

Two job fairs will be held to fill the positions. The first job fair will take place March 22 from 4-7pm with the second happening April 8 from 2-5pm. Both job fairs will be held at Castaway Bay located at 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

Cedar Point states the jobs also come with flexible schedules and benefits such as:

· Free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark all summer

· Free tickets for family and friends to use throughout the summer

· Free access to additional Cedar Fair parks across the country

· Discounts on merchandise and food

· Bus trips to regional destinations like Kings Island, Chicago and Niagara Falls

· Exclusive ride nights – a chance to experience the park’s biggest rides after hours

· Themed parties and events all summer

· Updated on-site housing for those who qualify

Candidates are invited to first apply online at cedarpoint.com/jobs and then attend one of the local job fairs.