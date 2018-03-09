Cedar Point looking to hire 5,000 people for summer season

By Published:

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Cedar Point says it is looking to fill 5,000 positions for the summer season, with many of the jobs coming with increased wages.

According to a release from the amusement park, Cedar Point is looking for 5,000 people to join its team when the summer season starts May 5.

The new positions and internships will come with an increase wage ranging from $9.25 to $12.50 an hour in various departments including: ride operations, food & beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office & clerical, parking, security and more.

Two job fairs will be held to fill the positions. The first job fair will take place March 22 from 4-7pm with the second happening April 8 from 2-5pm. Both job fairs will be held at Castaway Bay located at 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

Cedar Point states the jobs also come with flexible schedules and benefits such as:

 

  • ·       Free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark all summer
  • ·       Free tickets for family and friends to use throughout the summer
  • ·       Free access to additional Cedar Fair parks across the country
  • ·       Discounts on merchandise and food
  • ·       Bus trips to regional destinations like Kings Island, Chicago and Niagara Falls
  • ·       Exclusive ride nights – a chance to experience the park’s biggest rides after hours
  • ·       Themed parties and events all summer
  • ·       Updated on-site housing for those who qualify

 

Candidates are invited to first apply online at cedarpoint.com/jobs and then attend one of the local job fairs.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s