Columbus artist still recovering from bar attack in Short North

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say Brendan Baldwin slashed Kevin Jones in the eyes with a broken beer bottle.

Police confirm they have arrested a man accused of attacking Jones at a Short North bar.

According to police, Jones, also known as Malcolm J., was violently assaulted at the bar after attempting to stop Baldwin, who was harassing a female bartender.

“He blindsided me, came through the back way and jarred the bottle in my eye,” said Jones.

NBC4 sat down with Jones a week after the vicious attack.

“These are the times we live in. People are vicious, heated vicious mind and less compassionate,” said Jones.

He’s blind behind the eye patch, still not sure if doctors will have to remove his eye. This is one of the toughest times of his life, but he says the outpouring of support has made this process easier.

“But I have found that in communities when things like this happen, like with me, people stand up and pour their hearts out to you,” said Jones.

Short North Tavern, House Beer and Mike’s Grill all teamed up to plan a fundraiser Sunday to help with Jones’ medical expenses. Brian Grey is a bartender at Mike’s Grill.

“We are going to match what house of beers makes to give all the money to Malcolm,” said Grey.

Jones’ is overwhelmed with the support. As he heals, Jones says he’s finding it hard to draw anymore. He thinks clay will be more useful.

“I’ll just find other ways of doing art,” said Jones.