Columbus Zoo celebrates arrival of seven new babies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo is celebrating a winter baby boom with seven new babies, representing three at-risk species.

Five Asian small clawed otter pups were born in late January. The pups, three males and two females, were born to first-time parents! The mother, Peanut, was born in 2014 and came to the Columbus Zoo in April of 2017. The father, Gus, was born in 2008 and came to the Columbus Zoo in 2014.

The babies are doing great and are being watched by their parents. They’re expected to be on view to the public this spring.

A female silvered leaf langur joined the Columbus Zoo family on February 16. She was born to Patty and Thai. The new baby is easy to spot because langurs are born bright orange and the adults have black fur with silvered tips.

Last, but not least, a female penguin chick was born on February 19. The new baby was named “Her Majesty Gertrude Sprinklebottom,” or Gertrude for short. The new chick is the 30th Humboldt penguin to hatch at the Columbus Zoo.

The egg was laid by parents Katja and Hans but Gertrude is being raised by Asela and Chirriante. Zoo guests will see her once Asela and Chirrante are comfortable letting her wander out of the nest box.

