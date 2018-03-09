Friday Freebies: Discounted Blue Jackets tickets, Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and more

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The weekend is finally here and it’s time to start it the right way: for FREE!

From discounted Blue Jackets tickets and clothing swaps to Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and free fitness classes, there are a ton of ways to have fun this weekend without breaking the bank.

All weekend:

King Avenue Players Present “Our Town”

This weekend, see the King Avenue Players perform “Our Town,” the classic American play by Thornton Wilder. The story follows the Webb and Gibbs families in the small town of Grover’s Corners as their children fall in love, marry and eventually die. The play has been hailed as the greatest American play ever written. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. Click here to see showtimes.

All-American Pet Expo

The All-American Columbus Pet Expo returns to the Ohio Expo Center this weekend. You’ll learn everything about your four-legged friends with fun pet entertainment, pet competition shows, events, seminars, new pet-friendly producs, demonstrations and information about pet ownership. Plus, they’re having a mega adoption event! Admission is just $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 11, $8 for seniors and children ages 3 and under are free.

Women Have Options clothing swap

Have an overflowing closet and want to snag some new-to-you clothes and awesome feminist swag? Stop by the 6th Annual Women Have Options Clothing Swap on Friday and Saturday. Entry is just $10, which covers 10 items and you can take as many items from the swap as you brought in. Any additional items are just $1. Leftover items will be donated to various local groups serving at-risk teens and LGBTQ youth, rural career closets, prom programs, refugee and immigrant groups, domestic violence shelters and the Volunteers of America thrift stores. Click here to learn more, including when you can drop off items.

Three Bags Full Children’s Consignment pop-up sale

Head over to the Grove Community Church in Baltimore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Three Bags Full Children’s Consignment pop-up sale! More than 300 sellers are participating with new and gently-used items for you to buy. Plus, you can save even more on Friday and Saturday night on by taking 50% off all red dot items. Click here for more information.

Friday:

Discounted Blue Jackets tickets for military, first responders

If you’re active or retired military or first responders, you can save on tickets to watch the Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings. All you need to do is sign up and purchase your tickets through GovX. Click here to learn more.

Franklinton Fridays and 400 Market

Check out the arts scene in Franklinton on Friday! Neighborhood galleries and business will be open to let you explore art, science and everything the Franklinton community has to offer. Click here for more information.

Saturday:

Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Can’t wait to get your Irish on? Head over to Dublin on Saturday for the greenest and grandest St. Patrick’s Day Parade! The fun kicks off with the Lion’s Club pancake breakfast from 7 – 11am at Sells Middle School. The inflation celebration starts at 9:30am at the Frantz Road Graeter’s Ice Cream. The parade begins at 11am and will go from Metro Center through Historic Dublin, followed by the Blarney Bash from noon to 11:30pm on Metro Place North. Click here for more details.

Hills Market Downtown anniversary party

Celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Hills Downtown Market. There will be wine and beer tastings, live music, raffles and more. One lucky attendee will win a $500 gift card. To enter the raffle, print out a free ticket from Eventbrite and add it to the raffle bin.

Sunday:

Free Sundays at Columbus Museum of Art

Head over to the Columbus Museum of Art for Free Sundays from 10am to 5pm. Free admission includes all exhibitions, The Wonder Room for Families, the Big Idea Gallery and more.

Free workouts at lululemon

Looking to kick start your week with a great workout? Visit lululemon’s Easton or Polaris stores for Sweaty Sunday. The free, one-hour classes will be held inside the stores. Classes fill up fast, so be sure to arrive early.