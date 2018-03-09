Funeral held for Central Ohio soldier killed during Korean War

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For nearly 70 years, a Central Ohio family has been waiting for their missing brother to come home.

United States Army Private First Class Leroy Bryant was listed missing in action early February of 1951 after a battle during the Korean War.

Later, he was considered a prisoner of war, then deceased.

Through DNA testing, Bryant’s remains were identified and he was laid to rest here in Columbus at Eastlawn Cemetery.

“Bringing honor to these families is what it’s all about. And recognizing the service that their fallen loved ones, by paying the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” Said Captain Patrick Hernandez, US Army.

Funerals are normally a solemn occasion. Bryant’s funeral was a celebration for his family.

“This is happy. This man has been away from home for almost 70 years. He has one surviving brother that got to see him come home,” said Charles Alloway an Ohio Patriot Guard Rider.

Leroy Bryant’s brother, Abner said he never thought this day would come.

“Honestly I didn’t,” said Abner. “But I know he’s here now with us, and going to join his mother and father now.”

The remains of more than 7,700 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Korean War. The Army says with technology and science, they will continue to link more and more families with their missing loved ones.