All clear given after hazmat situation reported at Columbus Social Security office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hazmat units have given the all clear after they were called to a social security office on the west side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, Hazmat Unit as well as the Bomb Squad were called to the Social Security Administration office in the 1000 block of Georgesville Road after a suspicious package with clear liquid was found.

Firefighters say an employee was opening mail and found a vial of liquid inside one of the pieces.

After investigating, hazmat crews determined there was no threat and cleared the scene.

Two employees who touched the vial were briefly quarantined until it was determined there was no threat.

Investigators are now trying to determine where the piece of mail with vial inside came from and what the substance was, exactly.