All clear given after hazmat situation reported at Columbus Social Security office

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hazmat units have given the all clear after they were called to a social security office on the west side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, Hazmat Unit as well as the Bomb Squad were called to the Social Security Administration office in the 1000 block of Georgesville Road after a suspicious package with clear liquid was found.

Firefighters say an employee was opening mail and found a vial of liquid inside one of the pieces.

After investigating, hazmat crews determined there was no threat and cleared the scene.

Two employees who touched the vial were briefly quarantined until it was determined there was no threat.

Investigators are now trying to determine where the piece of mail with vial inside came from and what the substance was, exactly.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s