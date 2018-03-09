Hilliard Police: Stop posting lies and half truths about threats

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The Hilliard Police Department issued a warning regarding people posting school threats on social media.

This comes after a threat, found to be not credible in February, began circulating on social media in March.

Some parents, like Johnathan Bomer say they agree with Hilliard Police Department’s Facebook post.

“I think it’s an excellent idea for the police to post that on their page,” said Bomer.

The first part of the post reads, “STOP POSTING LIES OR HALF-TRUTHS ON SOCIAL MEDIA.”

Later in the post it warns that people who post “untrue statements” regarding school threats on social media could face charges.

“I think we need to teach those posting things like these a lesson,” said Bomer.

Some people felt this post went a little too far writing in the comment to the post that it was “unprofessional.”

NBC4 reached out to the Hilliard Police Department to see if they wanted to comment on their social media post, they declined and said they are going to deal with all of the concerns on a case by case basis with the people in this community.

