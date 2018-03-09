Is a Midlife Crisis to Blame for Trump’s Alleged Indiscretions With 4 Women?

Could Donald Trump have had a midlife crisis during his alleged involvement with four women?

That’s the question being asked now that a timeline has emerging of his alleged indiscretions.

The liaisons are said to have occurred when Trump turned 60 in June 2006. He and Melania had been married for just a year-and-a-half.

The next month, he flew to a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. It was there that he met adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

She claims it was the beginning of “an intimate relationship” with the future president that lasted about a year.

At the same golf tournament, Trump met another adult film actress, Jessica Drake, who claims he made advances on her and two of her friends.

“He grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission,” she claimed.

At a 2016 press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, a photo was shown of Drake with Trump, and it’s almost identical to that now-famous photo of the real estate tycoon with Daniels.

Also in June 2006, Trump met former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal. They later allegedly had a rendezvous at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“We talked for a couple hours,” she wrote in a handwritten account obtained by The New Yorker magazine. “Then, it was ‘on!’ We got naked + had sex.”

Trump’s purported wandering eye continued into 2007, claims a fourth accuser, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos. She claims Trump behaved inappropriately with her at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

President Trump has denied the allegations by all four women, among others.

Meanwhile, video has resurfaced of Daniels at a launch party for Trump Vodka in Los Angeles in 2007. She says her affair with Trump was still ongoing. McDougal was also in attendance.

Trump was there, as was Donald Jr. and his wife Vanessa. Kim Kardashian was also in attendance, but Melania was nowhere to be found.

