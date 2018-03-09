Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wear Virtual Reality Goggles to Promote STEM

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found a very creative and profound way to celebrate International Women’s Day Thursday by encouraging young girls to pursue careers in math and technology. 

The couple visited Millennium Point, a school in Birmingham, England, where they attended an event in support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), which is aimed at breaking down stereotypes and encouraging girls to study the generally male-dominated fields.

While they were at the venue, the couple donned virtual reality goggles to see what the young girls are learning. Markle helped young girls work on websites. 

“I love being here to see this on International Women’s Day. You’re using your brain in a really challenging way,” she said, according to The Mirror.

“You must have brains the size of a planet,” Prince Harry added. “And you can’t just come in today, do this, and leave. You’ve got to carry it on.”

Thank you for such a fantastic day celebrating #IWD2018 and the work of @Stemettes and @WeAreCoachCore in Birmingham! pic.twitter.com/tWKPm3aeCO

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

“A woman in the face of society is seen as one who has to be pretty, thin, and quiet,” Markle told the students during a speech later on. “The one who dares to fly in the face of all these stereotypes is the best kind of role model a young female can have.”

During their visit, one 10-year-old girl, who wants to be an actress, beamed as the prince introduced her to his fiancée.

RELATED STORIES


Mel C Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Haven’t Invited Spice Girls to Royal Wedding


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite 2,640 Members of Public to Royal Wedding


‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Drops by Inside Edition for International Women’s Day

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s