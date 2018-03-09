Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wear Virtual Reality Goggles to Promote STEM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found a very creative and profound way to celebrate International Women’s Day Thursday by encouraging young girls to pursue careers in math and technology.

The couple visited Millennium Point, a school in Birmingham, England, where they attended an event in support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), which is aimed at breaking down stereotypes and encouraging girls to study the generally male-dominated fields.

While they were at the venue, the couple donned virtual reality goggles to see what the young girls are learning. Markle helped young girls work on websites.

“I love being here to see this on International Women’s Day. You’re using your brain in a really challenging way,” she said, according to The Mirror.

“You must have brains the size of a planet,” Prince Harry added. “And you can’t just come in today, do this, and leave. You’ve got to carry it on.”

Thank you for such a fantastic day celebrating #IWD2018 and the work of @Stemettes and @WeAreCoachCore in Birmingham! pic.twitter.com/tWKPm3aeCO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

“A woman in the face of society is seen as one who has to be pretty, thin, and quiet,” Markle told the students during a speech later on. “The one who dares to fly in the face of all these stereotypes is the best kind of role model a young female can have.”

During their visit, one 10-year-old girl, who wants to be an actress, beamed as the prince introduced her to his fiancée.

